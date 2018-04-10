CHANGING LIVES: Promise Project will host its 11th annual Beautiful Promise cocktail party on May 1, co-chaired by Cindy Weber Cleary, Lori Buchbinder and Terry Darland. The event takes place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 123 West 18th Street, in New York from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will once again feature ABC’s Bill Ritter as emcee.

Guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items such as accessories and jewelry from Versace, Valentino, Jennifer Meyer, Ileana Makri, Alexis Bittar and Chanel, as well as experiences such as “Daily Show” tickets.

One-of-a-kind items and experiences will also be available for bidding on Charity Buzz when the auction goes live on April 24, such as a private tour of MoMA and Yankees tickets, as well as a lunch with Nicole Miller and tickets to a “Shark Tank” taping.

Dana Buchman, board chair, explained that since the charity started, they’ve transformed the lives of more than 1,200 children and their families thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, board and benefit committee.

Promise Project, in collaboration with Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital, is a comprehensive program committed to helping impoverished children living with learning disabilities get the support they need to succeed.