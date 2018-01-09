READY FOR WEDDING MARCH: Pronovias has lined up Amandine Ohayon as chief executive officer.

She will officially take on the role March 1, following a transitional period with the outgoing ceo Andres Tejero.

Ohayon brings with her a great deal of experience in the luxury sector, having handled a multitude of responsibilities for such L’Oréal brands as Lancôme, Kiehl’s, Shu Uemura, Biotherm, Armani and YSL. Most recently she served as managing director for L’Oréal Luxe, U.K. and Ireland, with a focus on multichannel, retail excellence, digital communication and human resources. In that capacity, she has led product launches, international brand development, store expansion, advertising, sponsorship, events and digital marketing/social media.

In her new post, Ohayon’s chief responsibility will be global development of Pronovias’ bridal brands and building on its strong heritage. As the global leader in the bridal market, the company has catered to brides across 90 countries for more than 50 years. She also will be tasked with accelerating growth in the North American market. Her appointment comes on the heels of a major investment in the Barcelona-based company.

Last year the private equity firm BC Partners agreed to purchase a majority stake – 90 percent – in the Barcelona-based bridal wear company. Pronovias founder Alberto Palatchi retained a minority stake of 10 percent and remains involved as chairman of the company he started. He is also managing partner of BC Partners. As part of the deal, BC Partners revealed plans to lead Pronovias’ development in the U.S. Its collections of bridal and cocktail dresses are sold in 3,800 retailers and 45 directly operated stores,

Prior to joining L’Oreal in 1999, she worked at LVMH. Jean-Baptiste Wautier, chairman of Pronovias, thanked Tejero for “the years he has dedicated to building Pronovias into the market leading company it is today.” He also welcomed Ohayon, describing her as “a talented and collaborative leader,” with extensive knowledge of the luxury market that will be crucial in the management of this exceptional maison. I am confident that she has the experience, managerial skills and leadership to build on what has been accomplished so far, and accelerate Pronovias’ development, particularly in North America.”