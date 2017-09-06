The Public School designers are flexing their fashion muscle by partnering with Moët & Chandon on a selection of special bottles that will make their debut during New York Fashion Week.

Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne have put their mark on the Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé, the number-one selling rosé Champagne in the U.S., creating three bottles using matte black as the foundation.

“Like all collaborations, we took what we’re known for and what they’re known for and put it together on a bottle,” Osborne said. That includes using the pink color as a key accent. “Public School is the antithesis of that,” Chow said, “so it was intriguing for us to explore.”

The design also features a quail feather emblem on the bottom, a symbol Public School often uses in its shows.

The bottles will be unveiled at an after party Sunday night, the day of Public School’s fall show. When the bottles are photographed with a flash, hidden designs of an urban skyline will be revealed.

The designers said they’ve been working on the bottle for about a year and met with the brand’s chef de cave, Benoît Gouez, at the Moët wine cellars in Épernay, France, last year.

There will be a 750-ml. bottle, which will retail for $59.99; a 1.5-liter magnum for $1,200 and a 3-liter jeroboam for $699. They’ll be available in limited distribution starting Oct. 1 in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and a couple of other cities.

The Public School show will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will feature mainly women’s, they said, although there will be men’s pieces as well. “This season, we wanted to give women’s a bigger platform,” Chow said. “It was something we really felt pumped about this season.”

He said that as Public School approaches its 10th anniversary, he and Osborne are “holding up, but everything feels like a changing landscape. It’s forcing people to do things that feel right for what their brand is and not follow what the fashion industry has become. That puts us in a very cool space. We can figure out how to connect with the consumer differently and shake things up, whether that is thinking in new ways or going back to what we started out doing.”