ON TIME: Puma is entering the wearables sector via a global license partnership agreement for watches and wearables with Fossil Group Inc.

Fossil Group will oversee the design, development and distribution of Puma watches and wearables through 2028, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

A range of Puma-branded watches and smartwatches is scheduled to launch in 2019 in select department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce channels in Fossil Group’s global network, it said.

“Time makes or breaks athletes, which is why the right partner for watches and wearables is particularly critical to our brand. We are pleased to team up with Fossil Group, whose strong focus on innovation will help us make products that fit the needs of our consumers and the world’s fastest athletes,” said Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer of Puma.

The brand’s previous collaboration on timepieces with Mywa Swiss Watch & Jewelry Ltd. ended in December 2016.

Fossil, which last year boosted the acceleration of its own wearables business which includes its namesake and Misfit lines, also owns licenses for brands including Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld.