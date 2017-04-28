BEST FOOT FORWARD: Sporting-goods firm Puma is tying up with humanitarian organization Right To Play to help provide sporting activities for disadvantaged children and young people.

The program targets Right To Play’s initiatives internationally as well as stakeholders in Germany, for example volunteers working with refugees, and Puma staff, who are being encouraged to get involved in volunteering and fundraising as part of the firm’s community engagement initiatives.

The non-profit, founded by four-time Olympic speed skating champion Johann Olav Koss, is active in 20 countries. As well as providing financial support, the German firm has donated 9,000 footballs for Right to Play’s programs in nine countries including Ghana, Pakistan and Thailand.