SNEAKER PEEK: The Kooples has put its rock ‘n’ roll stamp on Puma’s Clyde sneaker in a hook-up between the Parisian contemporary lifestyle label and the German activewear giant due to go into The Kooples stores internationally on May 15.

Introduced in the Seventies, the low-top sneaker was originally made for NBA style icon Walt Frazier, nicknamed Clyde, after American outlaw Clyde Barrow, for the way he stole the ball from his opponents.

Available in all white and deep black leather versions, the revisited shoe sports perforated lines in lieu of the classic side stripes, and a signature silver metal skull at the heel.

Present in 36 countries, The Kooples counts around 450 doors worldwide, including stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as corners at Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s. The brand recently opened its first store in Australia, located in Melbourne, and in South Africa, in the Mall of Africa close to Johannesburg.

Among other recent collaborations, the French contemporary chain last spring partnered with haute fabric specialist and ready-to-wear brand Loro Piana on a range of men’s suits.