The fashion industry’s support of LGBT issues and, specifically, Pride Month, continues. For this year’s Pride March in New York, on June 25, PVH will participate as a sponsor, the company has revealed. The sponsorship is part of the company’s newly formed LGBTQ Business Resource Group, which it says is focused around its commitment to “creating an inclusive environment where every individual is valued.”

Employees of PVH, parent company to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, among other brands, the will participate in the March wearing PVH Pride logo shirts atop a float called “runway to Pride.” Pride-themed underwear will be distributed throughout the crowd during the parade by models in Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger underwear. Additionally, a custom PVH Snapchat filter is planned for the course of the March.

“At PVH, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment where every individual is valued, and we believe in expressing who you are,” said Emanuel Chirico, chairman and chief executive officer of PVH. “I continue to be inspired by our associates who showcase their individuality every day, and I am incredibly proud that hundreds of members of the PVH family have come together to celebrate the NYC Pride March.”