Melbourne-based sunglass brand Quay Australia, whose collaboration with Kylie Jenner launched over the summer, has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Orange County, Calif.’s Brea Mall.

“We decided to open our first shop in California because it’s a sunny state and one of our largest markets. California is also where Quay Australia first planted roots in the United States,” said general manager Joanna Scully. The brand started marketing itself on the music festival circuit in Austalia 10 years ago and has recently amassed a following among U.S. influencers such as Jasmine Sanders and Jenner, who are both based in Los Angeles and have collaborated on oversized styles with the brand. The past summer Quay Australia also exhibited at the WWDMAGIC show in Las Vegas.

The first shop is an interactive and dynamic destination that invites customers to try on the entire assortment, more than 150 styles for women and men, that pops against the clean white canvas of the space. With weekly product launches, the ability to swap out the styles easily was necessary, hence the modular fixtures. There are also neon signs with the tag line “Stay Shady” adorning the walls, as well as colorful dichromatic selfie mirrors and messaging on the floor tiles to create fun social media moments for customers.

The brand last week also unveiled an accessories online, and the wristlet clutches, sunglass zip cases and key chains are available in the store. The next retail location is set to open in Los Angeles’ Hollywood & Highland complex in the spring.

Quay Australia’s largest markets are the United States and Australia, with a strong growth strategy in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Average retail price points for the sunglasses are $65 to $75.

