PASSING THE BATON: Queen Elizabeth is stepping down as royal patron to 25 national organizations, Buckingham Palace revealed Tuesday.

The Queen, who celebrated her 90th birthday this year and is patron to a total of 600 organizations, will be handing part of her charity work to younger members of the royal family to ease her workload.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Majesty will continue to serve as patron to hundreds of charities and institutions but will now share this work with her family. Many of the organizations listed below already have other members of the Royal Family as vice-patrons or presidents which will ensure a smooth transition.”

“This decision follows the example set by The Duke of Edinburgh who resigned from a number of patronages on the occasion of his 90th birthday in 2011.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken over a number of patronages including Save the Children U.K.; Barnado’s which supports children in poverty; NSPCC, a charity that works toward preventing child abuse and helping those affected to recover, and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The duchess is known to be a tennis fan and has regularly attended Wimbledon games. Most recently, she attended the Wimbledon tournament in a yellow Roksanda dress to watch Serena Williams play Elena Vesnina in the semifinals of the tennis championships.

Following the announcement, Wimbledon issued a statement to welcome the duchess as its royal patron.

“It was a great honor to welcome Her Majesty to Wimbledon in 2010 and we remain immensely proud of her role in the history of the club and the championships. We would like to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who will take up The Queen’s former duties as our patron,” said a Wimbledon spokesman.

Prince Harry will be taking over the role of patron to RFU, England rugby’s governing body, and Prince William has been confirmed as patron to the Welsh Rugby Union.