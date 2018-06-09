LOCAL COLOR: It’s that time of year again, when Queen Elizabeth doles out her birthday honors and the royals and British military celebrate the monarch’s official birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade.

Although the queen’s 92nd birthday fell on April 21, the official celebration always takes place in June, a tradition that dates to 1748. A great display of British military might, the event involves the guards of the Household Division and Horse Guards in the British Army.

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part for the first time, with Meghan Markle wearing an off-the shoulder rose-colored dress by Carolina Herrera and a Phillip Treacy hat. She also made her first appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to the public as a fully-fledged member of Britain’s royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a pale blue square-neck dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching Juliette Botterill hat. She rode in a carriage with the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William, who holds the position of royal colonel of the Irish Guards, rode on horseback during the ceremony.

The Queen also released her annual Birthday Honours list of 1,057 people who will receive accolades for services to various industries and charities.

This year, the list is heavy on beauty industry figures, and included Jo Malone, Charlotte Tilbury, St. Tropez founder Judy Naake and CEW UK president and co-founder Caroline Neville.

Actors Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson and Tom Hardy are also on the list. Almost half the recipients this year are women.

Perfumer and entrepreneur Jo Malone has been named a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or CBE, for her services to the economy and to the Great Britain international investment campaign.

Charlotte Tilbury, makeup artist and brand owner, and Judy Naake, the former U.K. distributor of St. Tropez tanning products, were both named Members of the Order of the British Empire, or MBEs.

Tilbury was recognized for services to the beauty and cosmetics industry, and Naake for her services to entrepreneurship, community and philanthropy.