QVC AND HSN STEP UP: In recognition of International Women’s Day today, Qurate Retail Group’s QVC and HSN are joining forces with global nonprofit Nest to promote women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment.

QVC, HSN and participating brands from both retailers plan to donate a minimum of $325,000 to benefit Nest, a nonprofit that empowers artisans worldwide to bring their talents, creativity and craftsmanship to the global marketplace.

“Entrepreneurial at heart, QVC and HSN have a long history of supporting women and cultivating strong relationships,” said Mike George, president and chief executive officer of Qurate Retail Group. “QVC and HSN have fostered the growth of some of today’s most successful brands, many of which were founded by women. Today and throughout the month of March, QVC and HSN are proud to continue to collaborate with Nest to celebrate women entrepreneurs around the world, including those who got their start here.”

Today and through the month, QVC will offer a special curated selection of products featuring apparel, jewelry, accessories, beauty and home items from 15 women-led brands such as Peace Love World, LOGO by Lori Goldstein, Mally, Tarte and It Cosmetics. In addition, HSN brands such as Lysse, Minnetonka, Nurse Jamie and Perlier will join together to support Nest. All donations will go toward ensuring that Nest’s women artisans have access to the professional training, resources and infrastructure they need to thrive. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Nest.

Throughout the month, QVC and HSN will also spotlight women entrepreneurs and will tell their inspiring stories across multiple platforms. Nest, QVC and HSN are inviting women everywhere to share on social media how they dream, dare and do using the hashtag, #dreamdaredo.

Rebecca van Bergen, founder and executive director of Nest, said, “At Nest, we believe that women everywhere deserve access to economic opportunities that not only ensure their ability to provide for themselves and their families, but also help them to express their unique creativity and sense of self. The generous support that the Qurate Retail Group, along with its women-led brands, is providing to Nest will make a huge impact for artisan women around the world who are striving to realize their dreams.”

Since 2016, QVC has collaborated with Nest to create more opportunities for women and women-led businesses through major initiatives such as Giving Tuesday. Funds raised through QVC have enabled Nest to dramatically grow its impact, with the organization nearly doubling the number of artisans it reaches from 60,000 in 2016 to now more than 100,000 globally.