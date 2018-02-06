EYE SEE: Rabih Kayrouz is branching out into eyewear with the launch of a limited edition of sunglasses with French brand Revel Paris. The Lebanese designer celebrated the collaboration with a family-style dinner at the expansive space that houses his store, workshop and showroom in Paris.

Ballet dancer Marie-Agnès Gillot and writer Sophie Fontanel, who starred in his fall show during Paris Couture Week, sat with other guests on benches at two long tables decorated with candles and tall vases holding leafy branches. A buffet table groaned with homemade food.

At the back of the room, a display showed off the shades, which come in 32 variations: small, medium and round; with half or full frames, and in eight colors ranging from navy and tortoiseshell to absinthe and orange. The full frames feature a clear transparent line of crystal through the middle.

“It’s the first time I’m collaborating with another brand on an object other than my clothes,” said Kayrouz. “I wanted to start with the basic premise of a pair of glasses: two circles and an arm, and I started the design like that.”

Stanislas Belliard, president of Revel, said the universal design was made to be worn by women and men. Each model is manufactured in France in the Jura region and is available in a limited edition of 100 on revelparis.com, at a single price of 380 euros.

Kayrouz has also introduced a line of jewelry with his fall collection, and is looking to expand his range. “Why not accessories soon?” he said, before rushing off to top up his guests’ drinks.