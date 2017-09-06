CHOOSE LOVE: On Sept. 11, Rachel Rachel Roy will introduce a limited-edition capsule collection, “Choose Love,” whereby 20 percent of all proceeds will be donated to World of Children.

World of Children improves the lives of vulnerable children by funding and elevating the most effective change makers for children worldwide.

The capsule collection features a subtle declaration of love inspired by the Van Gogh quote, “I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic then to love people.” The collection includes a leather bag, cashmere hat and scarf and denim jacket.

The collection will be available exclusively on Rachelroy.com. The leather bag and detachable pouch retails for $198, the cashmere hat with Love embroidery retails for $45, the cashmere scarf with Love embroidery scarf is $68, and the denim jacket is $159.

“The collection is a way of using my voice on a broader scale that love is in need of more love today. More love, more strength, more positivity, more light — these are achievable things that we all are capable of giving more of,” Roy said.