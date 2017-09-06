A look from Rachel Rachel Roy’s Love capsule.

A look from Rachel Rachel Roy’s Love capsule.

Courtesy Photo



CHOOSE LOVE: On Sept. 11, Rachel Rachel Roy will introduce a limited-edition capsule collection, “Choose Love,” whereby 20 percent of all proceeds will be donated to World of Children.

World of Children improves the lives of vulnerable children by funding and elevating the most effective change makers for children worldwide.

The capsule collection features a subtle declaration of love inspired by the Van Gogh quote, “I feel that there is nothing more truly artistic then to love people.” The collection includes a leather bag, cashmere hat and scarf and denim jacket.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: Fashion Designer Rachel Roy attends the Premiere of "Their Finest" hosted by STXfilms and EuropaCorp with the Cinema Society at SVA Theatre on March 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rachel Roy  Getty Images

The collection will be available exclusively on Rachelroy.com. The leather bag and detachable pouch retails for $198, the cashmere hat with Love embroidery retails for $45, the cashmere scarf with Love embroidery scarf is $68, and the denim jacket is $159.

“The collection is a way of using my voice on a broader scale that love is in need of more love today. More love, more strength, more positivity, more light — these are achievable things that we all are capable of giving more of,” Roy said.


