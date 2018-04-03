Rachel Roy will be the headlining designer at Memphis Fashion Week, which runs April 11 to 15. She will show her spring 2018 collection on the runway.

Throughout the weekend, Roy will host and participate in several Memphis Fashion Week events. On April 12, she will host a “Fashion Night Out” event and trunk show where guests can shop the runway looks at her Rachel Rachel Roy pop-up shop. On April 13, she will be honorary guest at an influencer luncheon and participate in a Q&A with Abby Phillips, the creator of Memphis Fashion Week, at the Memphis Country Club.

On April 13, she will be the featured designer and show 30 looks from her spring Rachel Rachel Roy contemporary and curvy apparel, swimwear and jewelry collections on the runway at Graceland. In her collection statement, Roy said, “I love marrying contemporary influences with historical references, blending high and low, old and new, and finding the harmony in different influences. For me, design is storytelling and spring is always a fully charged fresh start.”

Other designers presenting on the runway are Ituen Basi from Nigeria; This Is Sloane from Austin, Tex.; Daniel Magana bridal from Orange County, Calif., and TIENA from Memphis.

A portion of proceeds from the pop-up shop sales throughout the weekend will benefit the Memphis Fashion Design Network. MFDN cultivates local designers and artists in the fashion industry in education, workforce development, manufacturing and fashion design infrastructure. This is the seventh Memphis Fashion Week.