Rachel Roy will be the featured designer at Charleston Fashion Week , which takes place March 14 to 18 under the tents in downtown Charleston, S.C.

The event showcases collections of emerging and established designers.

Roy will show 15 to 20 looks from her spring Rachel Rachel Roy contemporary and curvy apparel, swimwear and jewelry collections, and the pieces will be available to shop at the Rachel Rachel Roy pop-up shop at rachelroy.com immediately after the show. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the pop-up shop will benefit Lowcountry Orphan Relief Inc., a non-profit organization that provides goods and services to children who have been abused or neglected.

Roy will also participate on a fashion panel alongside Bibhu Mohapatra; Andrea Serrano, stylist and fashion blogger; Pauline Sokol Nakios, a fashion designer; Cynthia Washburn-Nester, vice president of fashion and trend for Belk Stores, and Fern Mallis, industry consultant, who is leading the effort in determining the 2017 Charleston Fashion Week Emerging Designer Competition Winner.

The Friday and Saturday night shows will be live-streamed on the Charleston Fashion Week web site and mobile app. Lexus is the title sponsor of Charleston Fashion Week.

Held under the tents in Marion Square in Charleston, S.C., the five-night event features more than 35 runway shows, the Emerging Designer Competition: East, and the Rock the Runway Model Competition.

Roy, who is the founder of her brand, nurtures young talent globally through her work with the Woolmark Prize, Who’s Next/Vogue Mexico and the CFDA incubator programs. She has been recognized by the Accessories Council with an ACE Award for best brand launch.