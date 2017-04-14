SOCIAL SAVVY: Rachel Zoe today launched a phone case collaboration with Google.

The tech accessories would seem the most natural progression in the build out of Zoe’s brand and draw inspiration from her fall ready-to-wear collection with a large dose of sequins. The collaboration with the tech firm includes six different case designs that can be used on the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5x and Nexus 6p.

Google’s Pixel was the technology company’s first phone and launched this past fall. The Rachel Zoe Live Case collection — Live Cases being Google’s customizable phone covers — retail for $40 and are available through the Google Store. The cases are equipped with near-field communication technology, allowing it to sync up with the phone once snapped. Once the sync occurs, the device’s wallpaper also then matches the customized case’s artwork.

The designer is expected to celebrate the collaboration Saturday during her Zoeasis party running alongside the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Zoe joins a growing roster of artists and designers who have partnered with Google on Live Case artwork including Jen Stark, Skrillex, Jeff Koons, Opening Ceremony and Gray Malin, among others.

The Google collaboration isn’t Zoe’s first foray into the realm of technology. The release follows her launch in March of an Instagram Stories series called “Real Life With Rachel Zoe.” The series features two-minute stories, much of them shot by her husband Rodger Berman, posted on Sundays.

“I think that given what social media has become in our universe, it’s just totally natural. They want things that are quick, funny, fast and not overproduced,” Zoe told WWD in March, when she also disclosed that video content on her site had jumped roughly 900 percent in the past year.

