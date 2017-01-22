Calvin Klein has given a preview of its new look under Raf Simons via Instagram. Black-and-white images of a model in a cutout black slipdress posted on Calvin Klein’s feed Sunday morning with the caption, “A new departure for Calvin Klein: The NYC atelier’s celebrity by-appointment service becomes an individual line.” The brand’s web site stated that a custom service “No longer solely for celebrities” will launch April 1. A quote from Simons, Calvin Klein’s chief creative officer, said, “Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans — it’s about so much more.”

The brand also posted an image of the actress Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” in a red, yellow and burgundy beaded top over red pants with the caption, “A cast of distinct individuals brings the ideas to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally.”