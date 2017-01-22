Calvin Klein teased its new look under Raf Simons on Instagram.

Calvin Klein teased its new look under Raf Simons on Instagram.



Calvin Klein has given a preview of its new look under Raf Simons via Instagram. Black-and-white images of a model in a cutout black slipdress posted on Calvin Klein’s feed Sunday morning with the caption, “A new departure for Calvin Klein: The NYC atelier’s celebrity by-appointment service becomes an individual line.” The brand’s web site stated that a custom service “No longer solely for celebrities” will launch April 1. A quote from Simons, Calvin Klein’s chief creative officer, said, “Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans — it’s about so much more.”

The brand also posted an image of the actress Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” in a red, yellow and burgundy beaded top over red pants with the caption, “A cast of distinct individuals brings the ideas to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally.”

Calvin Klein posted images teasing Raf Simons' vision for the brand.

Calvin Klein posted images teasing Raf Simons’ vision for the brand. 

Calvin Klein Fashion raf simons
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus