RAFAELLA TAPS MONAHAN: Rafaella, a division of Perry Ellis International, has launched a partnership with women’s empowerment expert, Heather Monahan.

Monahan, founder of the blogs Boss in Heels and The Monahan Method, empowers women in their careers via speaking engagements, interviews and advice columns. She has 100,000 followers on social media. Monahan will be featured on all Rafaella’s social platforms and will do speaking engagements on behalf of the brand. The contract is for six months and she’s exclusive to the brand for fashion and accessories. She may appear in future ads for the brand.

Rafaella, which launched in 1982, offers a full range of lifestyle apparel in petite, misses and plus collections, ranging in sizes from 4 to 22.

“Rafaella believes that looking great means feeling great, embracing a woman’s individuality and shape. Heather has an unparalleled ability to connect with women and encourages them to profess their confidence and appearance in every aspect of their life. She is the ideal brand ambassador,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, chief executive officer and president of Perry Ellis International.

Monahan added, “There is a direct link between clothing and confidence, and the world that we live in today, it is no secret that every woman needs to own her confidence, voice and image to help change the world.” She said she looked forward to bringing this message to women through the Rafaella brand’s fit and design aesthetic.