SAVE THE TIGERS: Rag & Bone is doing its part to help save tigers from extinction. The company threw a party Wednesday night at their Mercer Street store to raise awareness of the fact that there are fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild due to habitat loss and illegal poaching.

Discovery Communications has assembled a group of consumer partners, including Rag & Bone, and celebrities, to help bring the tigers back by conserving nearly a million acres of protected land on the border of India and Bhutan in support of World Wildlife Fund. The new tiger-conservation content and partnerships represent the next chapter of Discovery’s Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers), a groundbreaking partnership with World Wildlife Fund to help double the wild tiger population by 2022.

The party, which was thrown by Marcus Wainwright, chief executive officer of Rag & Bone, and Desiree Gruber, “Project Runway” executive producer and ceo of Full Picture, included such guests as Daniella Vitale, ceo of Barneys New York; Patti Harris, ceo of Bloomberg Philanthropy, and Charlie Walk, president, Republic Records.

Wainwright designed a T-shirt that was given out at the party. When he was young, he lived in Bangladesh and his father was part of a running club called the Bengals. The club would give his father a T-shirt each year that included a Bengal tiger which inspired Wainwright’s design. Fifteen percent of store proceeds at Wednesday’s event went to Project C.A.T. This was the first of several Rag & Bone events that will take place as part of the partnership.

This Saturday, which is Global Tiger Day, the Rag & Bone stores on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, Calif.; Mercer Street in New York, and on East Delaware Street in Chicago will each donate 15 percent of store proceeds to Project C.A.T. from noon to 4 p.m.