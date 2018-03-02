RAG & BONE SEARCH: Marcus Wainwright has been going it alone as chief executive officer at Rag & Bone for 18 months — and that might be just about long enough.

The industry has been buzzing this year about a ceo search quietly in the works, but the hunt seems to be getting more serious with one source saying the company has hired Melanie Kusin, vice chairman, board and ceo services at Korn Ferry, to conduct the search.

Kusin declined to comment and a spokesman for Rag & Bone was not immediately available to comment.

Until June 2016, Wainwright was co-ceo along with David Neville. But Neville stepped aside and last month embarked on a career in beauty with his wife, Gucci Westman. This spring they are launching Westman Atelier at Barneys New York and online.

During the Rag & Bone fall fashion preview last month, Wainwright denied there was a ceo search but said he has “been looking for some help for a long time” and “if we can find someone to help us do something,” he would be open to a discussion. He said that he would like to add a direct-to-consumer expert and a head of marketing, however. “We’ve been through various people,” he said. “But we’re a flat organization.”

Wainwright said that business overall is “good,” but it hasn’t been easy of late. The brand operates 31 stores in the U.S. and five internationally. Its wholesale collection is available in department and specialty stores in 53 countries.

Rag & Bone was founded in 2002 by Wainwright and Nathan Bogle. The latter left the company in 2006 and Neville, who had joined the brand the year before, became Wainwright’s partner.

