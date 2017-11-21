THE GIVING TREE: Rag & Bone is partnering with Asociación Ecosistemas Andinos to aid reforestation efforts in Peru.

Launching Wednesday, the brand has committed to plant one tree for each transaction made in its U.K. and U.S. retail stores and through the brand’s web site, rag-bone.com.

The “Plant a Tree” program will run from Wednesday through Nov. 28. The dates were chosen to coincide with Black Friday promotions, which historically have generated a significant uptick in foot traffic and online visits for retail and online sales.

In business for 15 years, Rag & Bone produces a wide range of Peruvian Pima cotton products.

“We are honored to partner with ECOAN to aid their reforestation efforts in Peru. Like other companies, we have an impact on the environment, and I believe that it is important to put plans in place which will not only aid the recovery of our planet but also protect it for our children,” said Marcus Wainwright, chief executive officer, cofounder and creative director of Rag & Bone. He added that Peru has given so much to Rag & Bone and he hopes these efforts will have a positive impact in the region.

Last month, Rag & Bone began a partnership with Cotton Inc.’s Blue Jeans Go Green program by launching a Denim Recycling Campaign. The program urges customers to drop off unwanted jeans at any Rag & Bone retail store, so that they may be recycled into UltraTouch Denim Insulation through Bonded Logic, and a portion of this insulation is in turn distributed to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to help rebuilding efforts across the country.