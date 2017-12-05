HOT SELLERS: Rag & Bone’s “Star Wars” collection has gotten off to a fast start. The line, ranging from $95 to $1,295, launched Friday on rag-bone.com and in select Rag & Bone stores in Los Angeles, New York, London, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago. On the first day of the launch, the Stormtrooper sweatshirt ($325), Obi-Wan hoodie ($350), the men’s Lightspeed jacket ($795) and the women’s Echo jacket ($1,295) all sold out online before noon EST. They sold well at the stores, too, but exact figures weren’t disclosed.

The set of four limited-edition T-shirts, which were released daily between Friday and Monday, in qualities of 100, have experienced a strong sell-through. The X-Wing T-shirt ($135) sold out by 1 p.m. on Friday. The Powerful T ($95) sold out by 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Stormtrooper T-shirt ($150) sold out by 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the Aurebesh T ($135) sold out by 1 p.m. on Monday.

The capsule collection was designed to coincide with the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which hits theaters on Dec. 15.

Marcus Wainwright, chief executive officer, founder and creative director of Rag & Bone, said, “Working with ‘Star War’ Lucasfilm and Disney was a dream come true for me personally and all of us at Rag & Bone. Seeing the response from our customers and ‘Star Wars’ fans alike was not surprising, [but] it was epic, nonetheless.”