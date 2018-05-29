In the past 50 years, Ralph Lauren has been integral to shaping modern American fashion as we know it — from the classic Polo to the iconic teddy bear print. On the occasion of the designer’s half-century milestone, WWD has delved into its vast trove of never-before-seen archival photographs to tell the complete story of Ralph Lauren with a 192-page book published by Rizzoli.

This is WWD’s first book on an individual designer.

“Some people keep diaries of their daily lives,” writes Ralph Lauren in “WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren.” “I never had to, because DNR and WWD have been looking over my shoulder since 1964 — three years before I even started Polo….There’s little that they’ve missed, and all of it shared around the world with great heart and soul, integrity and fairness.”

Lauren’s career trajectory, which includes the first John B. Fairchild Honor given by WWD in 2016, is depicted through illustrations, rare early Seventies runway photos and WWD stories stemming back decades.

“In an industry of hyperbole, Ralph Lauren is a genuine icon,” says Bridget Foley, executive editor of WWD, who wrote the introduction. “He built his company into a global giant on a core belief in living well from the inside out, his designs the stylistic manifestations of cultural codes of civility and respect.”

On June 4, Ralph Lauren will be receiving the first CFDA Members Salute during the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum.

WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren, published by Rizzoli, is available for purchase for $60 starting June 5 on Rizzoli.com.