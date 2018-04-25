Ralph Lauren has reached into its rich archives for the latest iteration in its reissue series. This one is called the Polo CP-93 capsule collection and is inspired by the brand’s 1992 sponsorship of the America’s Cup in San Diego and the nautical-skewed collection that followed.

Ralph Lauren was an official outfitter of the America’s Cup in 1992 and designed the uniforms for the U.S. team that included the “CP RL-92” logo. The next year, the company launched the CP-93 collection, with a “CP RL-93” logo.

The capsule will include 24 reimagined styles with sailing and Riviera-inspired prints in bold primary colors, allover graphic prints, sailing motifs, and the “CP RL-93” logo. Items will include a print nylon Windbreaker featuring a boat race; drawstring swim trunks with an allover nautical signal flag print; an oversize color-blocked pullover with coordinating track pants, and a crest-embroidered camp hat.

The Polo shirt is also part of the collection and is offered in a mash-up of graphics and stripes that are inspired by the original collection.

The Polo CP-93 collection will be available beginning May 31 at RalphLauren.com, select Polo Ralph Lauren stores around the world as well as some specialty stores. An exclusive print will be available only at Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s.