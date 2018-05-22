It’s fair to say that Ralph Lauren is the most iconic American designer, and the most successful. He’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of his brand this year and the CFDA is not going to let it go unnoticed. Lauren will receive the first-ever CFDA Members Salute during the CFDA Fashion Awards June 4. A representative for the CFDA could not disclose what the honor would entail during the ceremony, but a statement described the salute as a special honor “on behalf of the 500-plus membership in recognition of Lauren’s immeasurable impact on American and global fashion as well as his leadership and philanthropy as he marks his 50th anniversary milestone.”

The 2018 CFDA Awards will be held at the Brooklyn Museum and hosted by Issa Rae. Other special honors of the night are being given to Kim Kardashian, Carolina Herrera, Donatella Versace, Narciso Rodriguez, Edward Enninful and Diane von Furstenberg.