It’s no secret that 2018 marks Ralph Lauren’s 50th year in business. It’s a reason to celebrate. Lest anyone thought the big 5-0 anniversary shebang was last September, when Lauren hosted a chauffeured outing to Bedford, N.Y., to view his fall 2018 fashion show among his world-class vintage car collection, they were wrong. The official celebration will be the evening of Sept. 7, during New York Fashion Week. The venue is yet to be determined, as are most details aside from the fact that the event will combine Lauren’s fashion show and a party. It will be big, and it will no doubt bring a jolt of much-needed glamour and optimism to New York Fashion Week.

Lauren has set his own bar pretty high, between last September’s show at his garage and the festivities staged for his 40th anniversary, which included a runway show and black-tie candlelit garden party for 400 in the Central Park Conservatory.

The plaudits for Lauren’s major milestone have already begun. Earlier this month at the CFDA Awards, he was the recipient of the first CFDA Members Salute by fellow American designers, including Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu and Donna Karan, commemorating his incredible career. Last week, Rizzoli published a book done in partnership with WWD, titled “WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren,” a 192-page tome of five decades of stories, photos and illustrations from the publication’s archive.