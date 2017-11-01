It’s almost another Olympic year, if you can believe it. Today marks the 100-day countdown to the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018. As such the United States Olympic Committee is unveiling Team USA’s closing ceremony uniforms, designed by Polo Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams for the sixth Olympic Games running.

The uniforms worn for the closing ceremony parade are done in patriotic red, white and blue, and include a white water-repellent down jacket; navy double-fleece pants with red stripe detailing, and a vintage ski-inspired sweater in a bold red, white and blue block stripe. To accessorize, there are wool gloves with a winter-inspired intarsia pattern and a matching ski hat; a graphic bandanna featuring the American flag, and brown suede mountaineering boots with red laces.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Collection will be available beginning in December in select Ralph Lauren and Polo Ralph Lauren retail stores and on ralphlauren.com and teamusashop.com.