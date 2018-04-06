Ralph Lauren’s 50 years in business are honored this weekend at the 2018 Manhattan Vintage Show, where a retrospective of the designer’s work is on display. This season’s exhibit is titled “Appreciating Polo: A Special Vintage Retrospective of Polo Ralph Lauren’s 50 years of Fashion” and shows a mix of authentic vintage Ralph Lauren items as well as Ralph Lauren-inspired looks. The retrospective has been curated by Melanie Bendavid, who was senior fashion director for Polo Ralph Lauren for 20 years.

“The Polo Ralph Lauren style has always been highly regarded and in high demand within the vintage community, and with this being his 50th anniversary, we could not think of a more perfect time to celebrate both his career and his impact on vintage fashion,” said the show’s founder, David Ornstein.

Included in the exhibit are looks from various Ralph Lauren eras include RL sportswear and the pieces from Americana, safari, English country and the 1978 “prairie look” collections.

The Manhattan Vintage Show runs Friday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Metropolitan Pavilion. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

