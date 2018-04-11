Spring, the downtown creative ecosystem, collaborative workspace and business club, seems poised to rev up its output of original content.
Spring on Tuesday named Matthew Starker president of media and original content, a new position. Starker, whose appointment is effective immediately, is responsible for the development, creation, production, distribution, operations and monetization of all Spring original content.
The former general manager of digital at Condé Nast was instrumental in more than doubling the monthly audience to 120 million-plus across the company’s brand portfolio. His responsibilities included business development; partnerships and content distribution management; corporate acquisitions and post-deal integrations; commerce; cross-brand editorial; digital strategy, and profit. Prior to that, Starker helped launch the digital arm of Condé Nast Entertainment, which is responsible for producing and distributing original TV, film and digital video for the company.
“There’s a massive untapped opportunity at Spring to develop distinctive and essential content to reach the ever-expanding Spring community across all media formats and platforms,” said Spring chairman Francesco Costa, who revealed Starker’s appointment with Spring Studios chief executive officer Rich Yaffa. “Matt’s experience in media and content creation, paired with his strategic expertise, makes him a natural choice to oversee the launch of this new venture.”
“I’m incredibly excited to have the chance to build this business for Spring,” Starker said. “Spring has positioned itself well in the marketplace and has two established divisions — Spring Studios and Spring Place — that naturally accelerate the launch and growth of the media division. I can’t wait to start sprinting.”
Starker also held positions at music entertainment platform Vevo, and AIG SunAmerica, the multibillion-dollar asset management division of AIG, the finance and insurance company.