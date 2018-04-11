Spring, the downtown creative ecosystem, collaborative workspace and business club, seems poised to rev up its output of original content.

Spring on Tuesday named Matthew Starker president of media and original content, a new position. Starker, whose appointment is effective immediately, is responsible for the development, creation, production, distribution, operations and monetization of all Spring original content.

The former general manager of digital at Condé Nast was instrumental in more than doubling the monthly audience to 120 million-plus across the company’s brand portfolio. His responsibilities included business development; partnerships and content distribution management; corporate acquisitions and post-deal integrations; commerce; cross-brand editorial; digital strategy, and profit. Prior to that, Starker helped launch the digital arm of Condé Nast Entertainment, which is responsible for producing and distributing original TV, film and digital video for the company.