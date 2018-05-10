MARKING MICKEY: British photographer Rankin is marking the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with the launch of his book “Mickey Mouse & Me” to aid Together for Short Lives, a charity that looks after children with life-limiting illnesses.

Rankin said the Disney character amazed him as a kid and “Fantasia” inspired him to be involved in films. “He is much more than a character, but a symbol of optimism, hope and inspiration for people from every walk of life,” said Rankin.

“And you can see his influence in my photography over the years. This book pays tribute to the inspirational impact he has had on a generation and his journey from simple sketch to cultural icon over 90 years. We’ve had a lot of fun making it, and owe a debt of gratitude to those involved. I hope we raise a lot of money for an incredible charity.”

The book will feature a range of more than 30 celebrities from entertainment, fashion, film and music, who have been photographed by Rankin including Kate Moss, Heidi Klum and Liv Tyler. Published by Rankin, the book will feature black-and-white photos alongside color images and will be auctioned on eBay in July to benefit Together for Short Lives.

“It’s been great to see how much Mickey has impacted everyone we’ve shot and the love and laughter that was brought to set. I always think of my shoots as collaborations, I really love to work with models who have a strong sense of who they are. Kate, Heidi and Liv are perfect examples of this as they all have strong personalities, charisma and, obviously, they all look fantastic.”

The lensman has another book due out in September titled “Unfashionable” which focuses on his fashion photography. “I’m shooting nearly every day and directing more film than ever,” said Rankin.