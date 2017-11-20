NUDE IN THE NETHERLANDS: Rankin has mounted an exhibition of old and new photographs called “Naked” at the Kunsthuis Gallery in Amsterdam. Delving into the “darkness and eroticism of the nude,” it features more than 44 works, including shots from the Nineties and Aughts of models such as Kate Moss and Helena Christensen.

The show spans three floors, with one room dedicated to well-known works such as “Touch Your Toes,” “And God Created Eva,” “Hundreds & Thousands” and “Kate in Suspenders.” Another room showcases a display of Rankin’s New Nudes, many of which have been photographed specifically for the show. He calls the new series the “purest and much darker,” which — according to Rankin — are a “fresh realization of my fascination with the erotic and death” with images of models that have not been retouched.

The lower level features several of the photographer’s best-known portraits, including Christensen and David Bowie. There is also a Rankomat photo booth — visitors can take their own pictures — and a room showing the photographer’s mockumentary “La Chaise Ironique.”

The three images of Moss in the show were taken between the late Nineties and the early Aughts, with two of them shot for Dazed & Confused 51 from 1999. The third and final image is part of the photographer’s 2001 Breeding series. The Christensen image is also from Rankin’s Breeding series, and is one of the photographer’s best known black-and-white portraits.

“The thing I always say about the supermodels is that they are super for a reason,” Rankin said. “They all have this incredible talent to turn themselves into a character for the camera, while still retaining their own identity within it. It’s a skill that is very different to acting, and when you see it happen it’s extremely exciting to work with. They are all so different in terms of character but that skill, mixed with sharp wit and being fun to be around, is the thing they all have in common. And the camera just loves them, and they all seem to instinctively know how to make it work for them.”

The photographer added that he has made a “wicked” little comedy film with Katie Grand for Love magazine, which is due out during Christmas and will be working on a fashion retrospective with Rizzoli which comes out next fall. “I’ve been obsessing about death, passion and age for a while now,” Rankin said. “This was a tiny dip into some ideas I’d had around it. Watch this space as there will be something bigger to follow.”

The exhibition will run until Dec. 17.