RIDE WITH ME: Rapha, the sportswear and lifestyle brand, has released its first brand campaign to promote cycling. A short film, produced in partnership with Mother LA, a Los Angeles-based production agency, will lead the campaign.

The film will highlight the many benefits of cycling, such as improving personal health and reducing carbon emissions. To capture the spirit of cycling, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews will continue to be shown throughout the year.

Rapha’s campaign will be released a month before the Tour de France, the annual bicycle race, which starts on July 7. This year marks its 105th anniversary.

The campaign will run worldwide and be supported with events and ride programs including L’Etape du Tour training rides, Tour de France 101 and Bikepacking 101 classes across Rapha’s global clubhouse locations including London’s Soho and Spitalfields venues.

Since the launch of Rapha Cycling Club in 2015, the company has amassed more than 7,000 global members. In 2017, RZC Investments became Rapha’s major shareholder and they will continue to expand the company’s global reach, its product offering and strengthen its multichannel retail model.