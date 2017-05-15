IT’S A STRETCH: For its first global ad campaign, Lululemon is highlighting seven very different individuals from different ports of call.

Whether a case of lucky timing or a strategic move, the international reach is fitting for a company that is now being scrutinized by private equity firms. Regardless if the company is sold, Lululemon executives have been on the march to seek out new ports of call since its leggings and other ath-leisure looks are well-entrenched in the American market.

Perhaps with that in mind, the new “This Is Yoga” campaign was shot in such locales as Vancouver, Beijing, Mexico City and London as well as Los Angeles and New York. Out-of-home campaign elements will appear in L.A., New York, Toronto, Vancouver, London and Shanghai markets. Vice’s global agency Virtue Worldwide cooked up the campaign, which will focus on the idea of living a purposeful life rooted in the values of yoga, according to Duke Stump, Lululemon’s executive vice president of Brand + Community.

Olympic volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, pro surfer Maddie Peterson, Capoeira instructor Jian Pablico, artist CJ Hendry, the Mexico City-based dance troupe House of Apocalipstick, London-based rapper P Money and the Beijing-based punk band drummer Atom Willard will be featured in the new campaign. Jennings, Peterson and Pablico also serve as brand ambassadors with Jennings being the only one with Elite status. Given their diverse professions and backgrounds, the aim is to reenvision how consumers look at yoga by celebrating the unexpected ways that the pillars of the practice empower people around the globe to live a life of purpose.

Lululemon isn’t the only fashion brand to tap Australian artist Hendry for a special project. Earlier this spring Christian Louboutin recruited her to collaborate during Art Basel Hong Kong. She obliged for the “Complimentary Colors” exhibition featuring hyper-realistic and vivid drawings of oil paint blobs tat also had an interactive component.