Rashida Jones has a featured role with Maison Kitsuné as its first brand ambassador.

The “Angie Tribeca” actress isn’t a convert, though. She was sporting the brand on her own when she connected with cofounder Masaya Kuroki. Based in Tokyo, he has met Jones in Japan and New York, said cofounder Gildas Loaëc. “We were a fan of what she was doing as an actress and also her work with documentaries,” said Jones, adding that her creative family was another plus, as was her American heritage. Jones’ father, Quincy, is the world-renowned producer. “We’d been thinking since our brand is young and developing that we would need an international face at some point to further our story and build brand awareness for Maison Kitsuné.”

Jones will appear with Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Isla Fisher and others in “Tag.” Earlier this month she joined Tracee Ellis Ross in supporting Stacey Abrams on the stump in Georgia in her bid to become the first black female governor.

The actress was photographed by British photographer Benjamin Lennox wearing a white oxford shirt from the Maison Kitsuné Parisien collection. Geared toward women and men, the offerings include a blue baseball hat, white sneakers, a navy polo, red cardigan, a T-shirt imprinted with “Parisienne,” a key chain and hoodie — all stamped with the tricolor fox logo. The limited run collection is being sold online.

The U.S. accounts for about 5 percent of total sales, Loaëc said. “We have been building the business step-by-step for 15 years, America is a very big and interesting country. We have had a presence there for five or six years. For us, it’s very important to get a bigger awareness and following in America. It is like an echo chamber. What is happening in America resonates stronger all over the world in terms of show business and the media,” he said.

Teaming with Jones is in step with building domestic sales, which in turn helps to build international distribution in larger territories, Loaëc said. “With New York being New York,” many global travelers will get a glimpse of the label through its store there. The company has 13 stores, with Japan and France being leading outposts as well as online sales. Maison Kitsuné is considering opening stores in South Korea and Indonesia.