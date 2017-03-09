MADE IN THE SHADE: Ray-Ban is the latest brand to join The Grove’s collection of shops in Los Angeles for a three-month run.

The eyewear brand has unveiled a pop-up shop at the Los Angeles shopping center owned by developer Rick Caruso. The store represents the merging of “one of the most iconic and timeless brands in the world” with “one of the best properties in the world,” said Luxottica luxury retail general manager Rocco Basilico.

“Rick Caruso has a great vision — he strives for innovation and to give the consumer a great shopping experience,” Basilico said. “Together, we decided that this was a cool collaboration.

The store joins the center’s permanent tenant roster, which includes a mix of restaurants and retailers such as Brandy Melville, Elizabeth and James, Illesteva, Paige, Vince, Topshop Topman, Ladurée and Maggiano’s Little Italy.

The 200-square-foot space will carry a mix of styles in addition to exclusive, monthly releases for The Grove store. The pop-up is expected to be open through May. The company said it also has plans for events at the store.

The pop-up’s opening is good timing as the brand plays up its connection to music just as festival season gears up with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival slated for mid-April.

The glass pod near The Grove’s fountain, where Ray-Ban is located, has helped drive traffic to the shopping center with brands such as Clique Media Group’s social media brand Obsessee, Chiara Ferragni Collection and more recently Rebecca Minkoff taking over the space. Other shopping centers have taken similar routes with dedicated pop-up spaces to create more dynamic draws that can more nimbly react to shifting consumer tastes in brands.

“Pop-ups are a perfect tool to test new concepts and be flexible,” Basilico said. “We are working on another concept store slated for the last quarter of 2017.”