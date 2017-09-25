Country music superstar Reba McEntire is extending her fashion reach by partnering with the Justin Boot Co. on a line of footwear.

The Reba by Justin collection will launch for holiday at select retailers across the U.S. McEntire has had an apparel collection at Dillard’s for several years.

The new collection will offer classic Western boots, booties and casual shoes that take their inspiration from the entertainer’s everyday life.

“Justin Boots have been a staple in my closet since my barrel racing years in Oklahoma,” McEntire said. “This collection is for all those strong, spirited women and cowgirls at heart who have followed my journey throughout the years. This opportunity couldn’t have been a more natural fit and creating the line has been too much fun.”

“Teaming up with Reba is the perfect partnership for Justin Boots. Her ability to inspire multiple generations, not only with her musical talent, but also with her countless interests, makes her a force to be reckoned with. The passion and effort she has put into making this collaboration her own parallels the hard work and dedication the Justin team has shown in creating the collection,” said Jim Issler, president and chief executive officer of H.H. Brown Shoe Co., parent company of Justin Boots.

The collection will retail for $69 for casual shoes up to $378 for boots and will be sold at Justin’s Western retailers.

McEntire has sold over 56 million albums and has had 35 number-one singles. Fort Worth, Tex.-based Justin Boot Co. has been manufacturing Western footwear since 1879.