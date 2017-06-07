Two cult designers are gearing up for a resort collaboration.

Jewelry designer Rebecca de Ravenel and equally coveted shirting and ready-to-wear designer Johanna Ortiz have teamed on a pair of earrings — to be unveiled Thursday at Ortiz’s resort 2018 presentation.

The Flora style — to be offered in two sizes and five colors — will be priced at $495.

The designers met at a Halloween wedding last year. There, Ravenel wore a flower crown of her own design — which Ortiz enjoyed so much, she asked for it to be represented in one of her own collections.

“When I see her clothes, I want to go dancing. I want to put on high heels, go dance and have fun. Her designs are beautiful and feminine,” Ravenel said of Ortiz’s brand.

Ortiz returned the favor, saying of Ravenel: “She has this festiveness. I love how she celebrates femininity and elegance, her earrings are so flattering — every time I use them I feel like they are complimentary to my designs.”