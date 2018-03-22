Rebecca Goodman Krantz has been hired as global vice president of communications at Oscar de La Renta. In her new role, Goodman Krantz will oversee press, events, social media and marketing. She starts March 26 and reports directly to chief executive officer Alex Bolen.

“As we expedite the communication of the Oscar de la Renta brand story to consumers around the world, Rebecca brings a global perspective and a wealth of experience in both traditional and new media that will prove invaluable in achieving our mission,” Bolen said.

Prior to Oscar de la Renta, Goodman Krantz spent four years as director of global communications at Tomas Maier and had previously held positions at Equinox, Diesel, Ferragamo and Hermès.