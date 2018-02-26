IN THE SWIM: Rebecca Minkoff, who gave birth to her third child, Nico Valentine Bellour, on Feb. 10, isn’t letting maternity leave slow her down. Today, she launches her first swimwear collection that will be available exclusively at her own stores in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco, and online.

Made in Los Angeles using Italian fabrics, Minkoff’s swim styles are designed to be mixed, matched and reversed. The spring collection includes 15 silhouettes, each available in several solids and prints, with bottoms offered in a range of coverage options, including, “teeny,” moderate and full. Tops retail from $70 to $110, bottoms are $60 to $75, and one-pieces are $135 to $145.

“Swim is a category I have been wanting to introduce for some time, and creating this collection has been almost two years in the making,” said Minkoff, cofounder and designer. “I love everything about offering my on-the-go girl a gorgeous piece of swim that evokes a free-spirited style, while remaining true to our high-quality standards — one she can always count on each time she needs a new suit for her upcoming travels. It’s all about living life by her own rules and this collection evokes all of that and more.”