Rebecca Minkoff’s using social media to get her runway looks to shoppers right away.

Minkoff partnered with social shopping service Like to Know It, which sends purchase information to Instagram users who “like” an image that has been enabled.

During Minkoff’s show, which will be in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 at outdoor shopping mall The Grove, models and social media influencers will share Like to Know It-enabled runway show looks on Instagram.

Minkoff joins Tommy Hilfiger, Rachel Zoe and Tom Ford, who all plan to show their collections in Los Angeles in February.

The partnership is in keeping with Minkoff’s customer-centric approach of late. The day of the show, Minkoff will be hosting a yoga class, a talk about virtual reality, a book signing and an event at Nordstrom in addition to the runway show.

Last season, Minkoff showed on the street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, after which shoppers could buy the looks shown.

Minkoff said her shoppers liked new experiences.

“More than just shopping, they get to be a part of our brand and we get to know them in a more meaningful way,” she said, adding that the collaboration with LiketoKnow.it lets a global audience have immediate access to the products.

The day before the L.A. show, Minkoff will sell “smart” handbags at a pop-up shop at The Grove. The $295 bags, made through a partnership with Avery Dennison and Evrythng, come with a scan-able hangtag that provides a ticket to Minkoff’s spring 2017 fashion show and automatically qualifies the customer for a loyalty program, access to e-commerce services, private styling sessions, style recommendations and video content.

Chief executive officer Uri Minkoff said all Rebecca Minkoff handbags will be equipped with smart technology by this summer.

Like to Know It is a two-year-old service that is part of influencer monetization platform rewardStyle. It has been at the crux of the social-media-friendly “see-now, buy-now” trend in fashion. Last season, Google used the service to power street-style mobile search results, and as early as September 2014, it tested a shoppable runway with Max Azria Group’s BCBG and Herve Leger.

Last year, the company drove $150 million in sales to retail partners and influencers have used the service to distribute one million pieces of content.