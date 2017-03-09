FOOD FOR FEED: Editors, colleagues and friends came out on International Women’s Day to toast Rebecca Minkoff and Lauren Bush Lauren’s FEED collaboration. Among those who enjoyed cocktails and a full-course dinner at Tiny’s in TriBeCa were Amy Astley, Elissa Bromer, Heba Abedin, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Eden Grinshpan and Kathy Lee. The Rebecca Minkoff for FEED collection is being sold at Minkoff’s stores, rebeccaminkoff.com, feedprojects.com and at Nordstrom.

Lauren told WWD that the bags have nearly sold out on her site.

“Rebecca slightly stalked me,” chided Lauren, in describing how the collaboration came about. She said the sale of these bags will “give meals to the children in the poorest countries around the world.”

With each purchase, the FEED foldover clutch provides 37 meals, the unlined cross-body provides 62 meals and the whipstitch tote provides 74 meals. The bags, made of a tapestry material that was hand-loomed in India, are 100 percent cotton and in a tribal print in black, ecru and yellow with a soft black pebble leather trim. They retail from $145 to $295.

Minkoff said about the collaboration, “To work in tandem with such a strong female entrepreneur who has made it her company’s mission to give so much to so many is unbelievably moving.”

Minkoff is keeping busy, getting ready to fly to Austin, Tex., for South by Southwest this weekend, where she’s speaking on a panel Saturday morning titled “Technically Speaking, There’s an Opportunity,” which will address the gender gap in professions where tech can take one to the next level. After a successful fashion show in Los Angeles last month, Minkoff said she’ll be returning to the New York runways in September.