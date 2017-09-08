MINKOFF’S DEAL WITH ALIPAY: Rebecca Minkoff has linked with Alipay, the world’s leading third-party payment platform, to enable Chinese shoppers to use their Alipay Mobile Wallet to make purchases at any Rebecca Minkoff store in the U.S., as well as on rebeccaminkoff.com.

The partnership was revealed the day before Minkoff’s “see-now-buy-now” fashion show, which takes place Saturday at her flagship at 96 Greene Street. With more than 520 million active users, Alipay is China’s leading online payment provider and the primary means of online and mobile payment for Chinese consumers.

“Chinese consumers have become accustomed to our digital lifestyle app and they love to shop for their favorite brands they can’t find at home, and Rebecca Minkoff is one of the brands,” said Souheil Badran, president of Alipay North America. “By accepting Alipay, Rebecca Minkoff is able to target the right shopper through our Discover platform to ensure that the Chinese consumers can enjoy the best experience in-store or online without any language or payments barriers.”

With the number of Chinese consumers visiting North America predicted to grow to four million this year, the partnership allows Chinese travelers shopping abroad to use their Alipay Mobile Wallet during the checkout process, prompting them in Chinese to approve the transaction in either U.S. dollars or Chinese yuan.

“Chinese travelers represent an important and growing audience for Rebecca Minkoff,” said Uri Minkoff, chief executive officer and cofounder. “By offering Alipay, we are ensuring that Chinese shoppers visiting any of our U.S. stores or our web site are met with an exceptional experience, which includes the easiest and most familiar payment method for them.”

Louis Vuitton on Fifth Avenue accepts Alipay.

