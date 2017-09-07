WINE AND FASHION: In addition to showing her fall see-now-buy-now collection Saturday at her Greene Street store, Rebecca Minkoff, Chandon California brand ambassador, will unveil her latest designs for the wine maker’s inaugural Winter Collection.

For the first time in the winery’s history, Chandon California’s sparkling rosé will be offered with the traditional Chandon California Brut. The bottles combine traditional winter white and navy with gold and pink metallic, featuring a holographic foil.

In addition, Minkoff has designed a limited-edition #ChandonSquad Leo clutch. It carries the words, “I’d Rather Be in Napa,” and has #ChandonSquad hand-painted in navy by artist Brian Kaspr on opal iridescent leather. The clutch will be available starting Saturday for retail purchase exclusively on Chandon.com for $95. The wine sells for $24 a bottle and is available throughout the season at retailers and distributors.

Minkoff, a leader in the see-now-buy-now concept, will have a two-part experience Saturday: an intimate runway show for 40 industry insiders, celebrities and top customers at her 96 Greene Street flagship store at noon, followed by a consumer event at the store at 1 p.m. (Fans are encouraged to get to the store at 10 a.m.).

Minkoff’s fall merchandise that will be shown Saturday will be available to be purchased that day in Minkoff stores and on rebeccaminkoff.com. Influencers walking the show include Arielle Charnas of Something Navy, Amber Fillerup Clark of Barefoot Blonde, Caroline Daur and Janie Tienphosuwan. The runway show will have an acoustic set performed by Joseph.

The collection’s theme is “On Tour,” and is inspired by a road trip taken by the Rolling Stones with Anita Pallenberg across the U.S.