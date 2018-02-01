TAYLOR TILTS: Rebecca Taylor is teaming with Tilt Brush by Google for its fall 2018 presentation at its Meatpacking District store in New York. Tilt Brush is Google’s virtual reality app that lets users paint in three-dimensional space. Life-size, three-dimensional brush strokes enable painting at room-scale with no surface required. The room becomes the canvas.

The Rebecca Taylor x Tilt Brush installation will feature what the company is calling “a magical environment” through light-infused 3-D projection mapping that will applied to the space, enhanced with Tilt Brush and special effects through augmented reality.

Taylor collaborated with Wesley Allsbrook, an Emmy-nominated artist from Google’s Artist in Residence program, to create the 3-D environment and worked with Pendnt, an independent art studio using emerging technology, to produce the augmented reality elements.

The installation will open at the Rebecca Taylor Meatpacking store at 34 Gansevoort Street on Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. by invitation. Consumers will be able to see the installation on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., where they can pre-order the fall 2018 collection and experience the projected pieces themselves in VR/Tilt Brush with the help of Google AIR team members.

“One of my favorite quotes is from Roald Dahl, where he talks about watching the world with glittering eyes because the world’s greatest secrets are hidden in the most unlikely places. This quote really resonates with me because I love the idea of finding a little bit of magic in everyday life and translating that into my collections. I want our customer to feel inspired when she’s wearing our clothing, and I think this collaboration with Tilt Brush really allows that magical vision to be brought to life,” Taylor said.