STEPPING UP TO THE PLATE: Rebecca Taylor thinks America would be a different place if more women were in elected office.

The designer hosted a gathering Thursday afternoon in honor of International Women’s Day along with Jean Godfrey June of Goop and Violet Gaynor of The Glow at La Mercerie, the café, bakery and restaurant in the furniture and design store Roman and Williams Guild. The event supported She Should Run, a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to expand the talent pool of women running for office in the U.S.

“I’m very passionate about where politics are at the moment in America,” said Taylor, cofounder and chief creative officer of Rebecca Taylor. “I know so many women who would make contributions to politics. America would be a different place if you had more women in charge.

“I’m from New Zealand and we were the first country to give women the right to vote. We have a 37-year-old female prime minister,” she added.

Jean Godfrey June, beauty director of Goop — which sells Rebecca Taylor La Vie on its site — explained why they decided to support this event. “The brands are very aligned. The cause is what drew us to it. It’s an incredible organization and we want more women leaders,” she said.

Erin Loos Cutraro, founder of She Should Run, noted that when women run for office, they win at the same rate as men. However, she said, 80 percent of elected offices are represented by men. She Should Run’s goal is to have 250,000 women running for elected office by 2030.

Cutrano noted that since 2016, the organization has seen explosive growth. That year, 100 women came to programs. Over the last year and a half, some 16,000 women have come to their programs. “There’s a real momentum of women stepping into the idea of running for office,” she said.

She urged the guests at the event that if they know a woman who should run for office, “tell her that, not just once, but many times.”

She said women should think about how they can become involved at a local level. “Your voices matter,” she said.

Among those who attended the event were Lauren Bush Lauren, Athena Calderone, Casey Fremont, Jessie Randall and Hilaria Baldwin. Guests received embroidered denim from La Vie Rebecca Taylor and personalized flower boxes from Emily Thompson Flowers, while enjoying French pastries, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.