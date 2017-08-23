Eberjey and Rebecca Taylor have collaborated on an intimate apparel capsule.

Taylor, who is quite familiar with licensing, decided to instead work with Eberjey directly on the assortment, which pulls from the Miami-based brand’s minimal aesthetic and Taylor’s love of vintage lingerie from the Thirties and Forties.

“With licensing, I’ve often found that it’s not the best situation for both parties involved,” Taylor said. “Lingerie is something that I’ve always been interested in and it’s a natural extension for our brand.”

This is the first time Eberjey, which was cofounded by Ali Mejia and Mariela Rovito two decades ago, has worked with a designer on a collaboration.

“We wanted to move into the silk business and Rebecca was looking to do an intimates line, so it just made sense,” Mejia said.

The collection, which retails from $68 to $368, includes matching pajama sets, rompers, camisoles, slips, bralettes and thongs decorated with lace trim and covered in subtle floral prints that Taylor has used before. It’s available at Rebecca Taylor and Eberjey stores and their e-commerce sites along with Shopbop.com and Bloomingdale’s.

Taylor, who recently introduced a personal shopping service that she says is going well, was one of the first designers to opt out of showing at New York Fashion Week and has no plans to get back on the schedule.

“The cost associated with it when I just feel there are so many better ways to spend marketing dollars nowadays just doesn’t make sense to me,” Taylor said. “Now that we have our own web site, we get to tell our own story. Before when we spent money on the show, we didn’t have enough money to do any more marketing, and the message mainly got to people sitting in the front row.”

