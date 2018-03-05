WOMEN LEADERS: In recognition of International Women’s Day, Rebecca Taylor is supporting She Should Run, a non-partisan organization whose mission is to expand the talent pool of women running for office in the U.S. by providing community, resources and growth opportunities for aspiring political leaders.

Their goal is to have 250,000 women running for elected office by 2030. Rebecca Taylor will be donating 10 percent of all product proceeds from her online store on Thursday to She Should Run.

“Supporting and celebrating women is something I’ve always been passionate about. Now more than ever, it’s so important that we continue to empower women and celebrate each other’s accomplishments,” said Taylor, cofounder and chief creative officer of Rebecca Taylor.

Explaining why the company decided to support the She Should Run organization, Taylor said, “We stand behind their mission to provide a network for women leaders looking to run for elected office and their belief that our society will benefit from different perspectives and experiences that women bring to leadership. This year we will also be launching a content series entitled RT Stories to continue to highlight women who inspire us.”

On Thursday, International Women’s Day, Taylor will cohost an event in SoHo with Violet Gaynor of The Glow, Jean Godfrey-June of Goop, along with Erin Loos Cutraro, founder of She Should Run, to bring awareness to the organization.