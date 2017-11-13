Rebecca Taylor has your holiday dressing needs covered. The designer, known for her signature floral prints and romantic silhouettes with a dose of sophisticated edge, is launching an eight-piece holiday capsule collection Nov. 15 available exclusively at Rebecca Taylor boutiques and on rebeccataylor.com.

“I was feeling very nostalgic this season,” Taylor told WWD. “Going through the archives brought back a lot of great memories for me and I wanted to incorporate that into the holiday capsule while celebrating the evolution of the brand.”

She reimagined some of her favorite pieces with a fresh hand and celebratory spirit, including tulle skirts with crystal embellishment, a white blouse with Victorian eyelet detailing and a taffeta evening dress with glamorous ruffles. A quilted bomber jacket, high-waisted leather pants and plush sweater ground the collection with a sense of coziness. Pieces will range from $195 for black jeans to $1,295 for the leather pants.