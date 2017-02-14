The Walky Land capsule for Red Valentino.

Red Valentino is opening its new store in Harbour City, Hong Kong today with a special artist collaboration and capsule collection. Pierpaolo Piccioli, who developed the store concept with architect India Mahdavi, also enlisted artist Monika Forsberg, also known as Walky Land, for a special display — three heart-shaped works of art dedicated to love and creativity — and a capsule line.

It’s no coincidence that the store opens on Valentine’s Day. “It felt natural to base the whole collection around a love theme,” said Forsberg. “We decided to mix hearts and nature and birds — elements that I have in common with the brand. For inspiration, I went for a walk where I live. It’s romantic in a British Victorian way and the front gardens are full of florals even in the winter, which spills over into the street. I soaked up the vibe and then sat down and started drawing…. I drew a large pile of hearts and plants and birds whilst listening to an audio book and planning my youngest son’s birthday party. I work in a room facing our garden. I used marker pens and gouache a little bit of ink and some coloring pens.”

The capsule collection, available in select Red Valentino stores, and online, launches in the San Francisco store on Feb. 25.

