REDValentino x Chelsea in Bloom

REDValentino celebrates Chelsea in Bloom

Courtesy Photo



MAY FLOWERS: Red Valentino is joining in the celebrations for “Chelsea in Bloom” — a long-standing London tradition that sees Chelsea retailers flood their storefronts with flowers — with a new window installation and a collection of punchy, floral T-shirts, presented at the brand’s London flagship on Sloane Square.

To pay homage to the “Summer of Love” theme for this year’s “Chelsea in Bloom” initiative, the label created a large-scale installation that spells the word “Love” and features on its window. It’s decorated with peonies, cestrum and dianthus — a selection of red flowers chosen by floral designer Larry Walshe.

The brand also got in the floral mood by lining their signature bouquet-printed clothing across its Chelsea boutique’s walls and joined forces with illustrator Ollie St Clair Terry to create a new red-and-blue floral print.

Limited edition T-shirt by REDValentino

Limited edition T-shirt by Red Valentino x Ollie St Clair Terry.  Courtesy Photo

During an event to mark the start of “Chelsea in Bloom,” St Clair Terry was stationed at the center of the shop floor demonstrating the screen-printing technique he used as part of his collaboration with the brand.

The print is presented on 100 limited-edition T-shirts and Terry called the tie-in a “perfect dream”: “Working with them was incredible, a lot of my work features floral and fauna so it ticked all the boxes of how I usually create print.”

Red Valentino has a tradition of working with young artists and last year it created a capsule range with artist Matteo Giuntini.

valentino
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus