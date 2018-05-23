MAY FLOWERS: Red Valentino is joining in the celebrations for “Chelsea in Bloom” — a long-standing London tradition that sees Chelsea retailers flood their storefronts with flowers — with a new window installation and a collection of punchy, floral T-shirts, presented at the brand’s London flagship on Sloane Square.

To pay homage to the “Summer of Love” theme for this year’s “Chelsea in Bloom” initiative, the label created a large-scale installation that spells the word “Love” and features on its window. It’s decorated with peonies, cestrum and dianthus — a selection of red flowers chosen by floral designer Larry Walshe.

The brand also got in the floral mood by lining their signature bouquet-printed clothing across its Chelsea boutique’s walls and joined forces with illustrator Ollie St Clair Terry to create a new red-and-blue floral print.

During an event to mark the start of “Chelsea in Bloom,” St Clair Terry was stationed at the center of the shop floor demonstrating the screen-printing technique he used as part of his collaboration with the brand.

The print is presented on 100 limited-edition T-shirts and Terry called the tie-in a “perfect dream”: “Working with them was incredible, a lot of my work features floral and fauna so it ticked all the boxes of how I usually create print.”

Red Valentino has a tradition of working with young artists and last year it created a capsule range with artist Matteo Giuntini.